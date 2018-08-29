Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again revised the last dates for registration and application for the 64th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam (CCE). In a notice released on Tuesday, August 29th, the last date for registration now is August 30th, the last date to pay the application fee is September 3rd, and the last date to apply is September 10th. The official notification for the BPSC 64th CCE was released on August 3rd and the Commission is conducting the exam to fill 1,255 positions.

Candidates who have missed the first two deadlines to register for the 64th CCE exam can still do it at the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. A previous notification dated August 20th had changed the last date for registration to August 27th, last date to pay the application fee was August 31st, and the last day to submit the online application was September 7th.

Revised Schedule for BPSC 64th CCE Application: Activity Old Revised Date New Revised Date Registration Process August 27th August 30th Last Date for Payment of Application Fee August 31st September 3rd Last date for Online Application September 7th September 10th.

How to register for the 64th BPSC 2018 Combined Preliminary Competitive exam

Candidates must have a mobile number and an email ID. Log on to the BPSC application website. Click on the ‘Online Registration’ tab. Click on ‘Apply Online’ against 64th CCE. Fill in the form and click on ‘Submit’. You will be registered, and your User Name and password will be sent to your email ID. After the registration, the link to make the online payment will be activated on the next day after 11 a.m. in your login page. You will have to pay the requisite application fee. After the payment, an online application form link will be activated on the next day after 11 a.m. You must log in to the page and click on the link to apply. Fill in the form and click on Submit. After submitting, you will be able to download the application form and take a printout.

BPSC has not announced the exact date when it is going to conduct the examination. BPSC had announced the final results of 56th to 59th Combined Competitive Exam results on August 18th. The marks of all the candidates of these exam will be available soon on the official website.