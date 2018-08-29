MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the result of the 10th or SSC supplementary exam today, August 29th, at 1 pm. Quoting an education board official Indian Express says, “The result of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared today at 1 PM. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in.”

The Maharashtra board had declared the 12th class supplementary exam result on August 24th. Students who have appeared on the 10th class supplementary exam can access their result after 1 pm today at mahresult.nic.in. The board conducts the supplementary exam for students who failed to clear fewer than three subjects in the board exam conducted in March this year. The 10th class supplementary exam was conducted in the month of July.

Here is how to check Maharashtra 2018 10th supply result

Log on to the Board’s official website. Click on the SSC exam result link on the home page. Enter your roll number and mother’s first name as given on the admit card. The supplementary result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

The Board had declared the 10th or SSC exam result on June 8th and the pass percentage for the students who participated was 89.41%. The Konkan district reported the highest pass percentage of 96%.