MCAER, Pune, has postponed the release of the second allotment result for PG counselling for agriculture colleges and universities in the state of Maharahstra. The result was expected to declared yesterday, August 28th, but was postponed to be released today, August 29th. However, the Council has now released a revised schedule and the second allotment result will be declared on August 30th.

Candidates whose names appear in the second allotment result now will have to report to the allotted institute on or before September 1st. Details of the vacant seats after the second round of admission will be released on September 2nd. The vacant seats will be filled via spot admission which will be conducted on September 3rd and 4th. The academic session which was supposed to start on September 1st now has been pushed to September 3rd.

How to check MCAER PG admission second allotment list

Log on to the MCAER PG admission’s official website. Click on the ‘PG Round 2 Allocation List 2018-19’ link. The document will contain the names and allotted institution details of all the candidates in the first allotment.

The MCAER started PG admissions for the academic year 2018-19 on July 30th and the final merit and rejection list came out on August 20th. The MCAER first allotment result was declared on August 24th. The MCAER is conducting PG admission process for 15 postgraduate courses. There are around 855 seats available for MSc Agriculture, whereas MSc Horticulture has 134 seats and MBA Agriculture has 95 seats.