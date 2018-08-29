The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the 2018 10th or SSC supplementary examination results today, August 29th, at 1 p.m. Students who appeared for the board’s 10th supplementary exam can access their results at mahresult.nic.in.

The board had conducted the 10th class supplementary exam 2018 from July 17th to August 6th. Students who could not clear the board exam that was conducted in the month of March in one or two subjects participated in the Maharashtra 10th supplementary exam 2018. The board had declared the 12th supplementary result on August 24th.

Here is how to check Maharashtra 2018 10th supply results

Log on to the Board’s official website for the Maharashtra 10th supplementary results. Click on the ‘SSC Examination Result July 2018’ link on the home page. Enter your roll number and mother’s first name as given on the admit card. The Maharashtra 10th supplementary results will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

The Board had conducted the 10th board exam in the month of March and had declared the 10th (SSC) exam results on June 8th this year. Students had secured a pass percentage of 89.41% and Konkan district had topped the list of districts with a pass percentage of 96%.