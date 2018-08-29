Board of Secondary Education Bihar (BSEB) will be declaring the result of the 10th compartment result next week. Multiple reports had suggested previously that the result will be declared today but now it is being suggested that the result will only be released next week. The result will be released in multiple website including biharboardonline.com, bsebssresult.com, and biharboardonline.gov.in.

The BSEB had postponed the announcement of 12th class compartment result multiple times before finally declaring it on August 26th. Bihar Board has been witnessing poor pass percentages and thus the board has changed the exam pattern. Around 50% of the questions were objective from this academic year.

Here’s how to check results for BSEB 10th Compartment exam

Visit the BSEB official result website. Click on the link for the 10th compartment exam result. Enter the relevant details and click on ‘Get Result’. The Bihar 10th compartment results will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Bihar Board had declared the 10th class board exam result on June 26th. Students had secured a pass percentage of 68.89%. The BSEB 10th class board exams in 2018 were conducted from February 21st to 28th.