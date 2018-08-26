Board of Secondary Education, Bihar (BSEB) declared the 2018 Intermediate or 12th supplementary exam result today, August 26th. All the students who have appeared on the exam can check the official website of the BSEB, biharboardonline.com, to access the result. The result is also available at bsebssresult.com/bseb The results are available stream wise and students can click on the relevant stream in the website to access the result.

BSEB was expected to declare the result on August 16th but the result day was postponed to August 20th as the state was mourning the death of former PM, AB Vajpayee. The date was postponed once again from August 20th to before the end of August. Finally, the result was declared today. The websites where the results are published are facing some downtime but the bsebsresult.com/bseb website seems to be working.

Here is how to check the result for BSEB 12th Compartment Exam:

Visit the BSEB official result website. Click on the link for the compartment exam result of the relevant stream (Arts Stream, Commerce Stream, Science Stream, and Vocation Stream). Enter the relevant details and click on ‘Get Result’. The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

As reported earlier, around 1.55 lakh students appeared in the 12th compartment exam, and the exam was conducted between July 13th and July 20th. The BSEB had declared the 12th class board results on June 6th and the exam recorded a pass percentage of 53%.