The second allotment list for the MCAER 2018 post graduate admissions was delayed and then postponed yesterday, and a circular was released by the Maharashtra Council Of Agricultural Education And Research, Pune (MCAER).

The circular has a new updated MCAER schedule for PG admission and the second allotment list is expected to be released today, August 30th, as per this new time table. Candidates who have applied to the MCAER for admission to agriculture colleges in the state of Maharashtra will be able to check for the second allotment list for PG admissions on maha-agriadmission.in.

Those who have been placed in this MCAER second round of admissions will have until September 1st to report to the allotted institute. If any seats remain vacant after the second round of admission, details will be released on September 2nd and these will be filled via spot admissions, which will be conducted on September 3rd and 4th.

How to check second allotment list for MCAER PG admission

When the MCAER second allotment list is declared, log on to the MCAER admission website. Click on the link for the PG Round 2 Allocation List 2018-19. A document will open, which will contain the names and allotted institution details of all the candidates in the second round of admissions.

The MCAER is conducting PG admissions for 15 postgraduate courses in institutions across Maharashtra. There are around 855 seats available for MSc Agriculture, 134 seats for MSc Horticulture, and 95 seats for MBA Agriculture.