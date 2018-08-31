The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has not released any official statement regarding the AIEEA 2018 results. The ICAR had given a tentative result date of August 30th, but because the Kerala High Court put a stay on the declaration of the AIEEA results for three weeks on all the exams conduct by ICAR, there has been a lot of confusion among candidates about the exact date. The ICAR AIEEA results will be declared at icarexam.net.

NDTV quoting PTI reports that the Kerala High Court had stayed the declaration of the ICAR AIEEA 2018 results as students from the state could not appear for the exam due to the severe flood situation. The petition filed in the court states that the ICAR even ignored the request of the state government to postpone the examination for candidates from the state. Many students could not even get out of the house and had no way to reach the exam centre.

ICAR had initially conducted the exam on June 22nd but cancelled the proceedings of that exam. The Council conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 again on August 18th and 19th, and the results were expected to be declared on August 30th, according to the official schedule.

The ICAR is responsible for admissions to institutions such as the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE). Moreover, agricultural universities across India set aside 15% of undergraduate seats and 25% of postgraduate seats to be filled via the ICAR AIEEA exam. The ICAR also conducts admissions to agricultural PhD courses.