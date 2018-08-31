The Maharashtra Council for Agricultural Education and Research, Pune, (MCAER) declared the second allotment list for the postgraduate admissions to agricultural colleges on August 30th. Candidates who were expecting the allotment result can check the MCAER PG counselling page, maha-agriadmission.in, to access the PG second allotment result. Candidates who have been allotted seats in this list have to report to the institutions on or before 5:30 p.m. on September 1st.

The MCAER was expected to declare the second allotment result on August 28th but postponed it initially to August 29th. On that day, the Council released a new schedule that stated that the second allotment result would be declared on August 30th. The list of vacant seats after the second round of counselling is scheduled to be released on September 2nd. The vacant seats will be filled through spot admissions, which will be conducted on September 3rd and 4th. The academic session of 2018-19 will start from September 3rd.

How to check the MCAER PG 2018 second allotment list