The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the schedule for Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2018 examination, according to multiple reports. The official notification for the UPTET 2018 is expected to be released on September 15th and the registration process for the same will begin from September 17th.

UPTET certification is mandatory for candidates who want to apply for primary and upper primary teaching positions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The state certification is valid for 5 years.

The UPBEB will conduct the UPTET examination on October 28th in two sessions: one session for teachers intending to teach classes 1 to 5, and the other for certification for classes 6 to 8. The admit card for the UPTET 2018 examination is to be released on October 17th.

A detailed notification for the UPTET is expected to be released at the UPBEB’s official website, upbeb.org. The exam consists of objective-type questions. The results of 2018 UPTET exam are expected to be released on November 20th, 2018.

Indian Express reports that 2017 UPTET examination result was declared on December 15th. The UPTET 2017 exam saw around 1,000 candidates’ results declared invalid as they had filled their OMR sheets incorrectly. The UPBEB did not investigate the reasons for why their OMR sheets were declared invalid and gave no official reason for the same.