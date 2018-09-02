The Board of Secondary Education, Bihar (BSEB) has declared the 2018 10th compartment exams results today, September 2nd. Students who have appeared for the 10th compartment exams can check the results at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, and biharboard.online, reports Times of India. Almost all the above websites are down currently but students are suggested to try frequently.

The BSEB was expected to declare the the 10th compartment results on August 29th but the day went by uneventful. Indian Express reports that the pass percentage for the exam stands at 18.77%. The board had declared the 12th or intermediate compartment results on August 26th after multiple postponement.

Here’s how to check results for BSEB 10th Compartment exam

Visit the BSEB official result website. Click on the link for the compartment exam result. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result log-in page. Enter the relevant details and click on ‘Get Result’. The Bihar 10th compartment results will be displayed and can be printed out.

The BSEB 10th class board exams in 2018 were conducted from February 21st to 28th and the results were declared on June 26th. Students had secured a pass percentage of 68.89%.