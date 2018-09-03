The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Tubewell Operator examination, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 2nd, had to be postponed after the Hindi question paper were leaked on Saturday in social media. The UP Police had registered an FIR initially against unidentified people but later arrested 11 people.

Additional Director General Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar said to the media, “11 people were arrested last night, including their mastermind Sachin (a teacher), in connection with UP tubewell operator paper leak case. Some papers and cash were retrieved from them.” The police has also seized mobile phones of the alleged culprits and cash worth 15 lakhs, reports Business Standard.

The Chairman of UPSSSC, CB Paliwal, reacting to the incident said that the agency which was given the responsibility to print the question paper will be investigated, reports Times of India. The Chairman added that since the printed paper was leaked, it is likely that the source of the leak is from the printing press. The Commission is waiting for the final report from the special task force before taking any action.

The new examination date for the UPSSSC tubewell operator will be announced soon, said Mr. Paliwal. Around 2.5 lakh candidates were expected to appear on the Sunday examination in 396 centres throughout Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment process is being carried out to appoint 3210 tubewell operators for the state.