University of Madras released the 2018 results of revaluation and retotalling for exams conducted in the month of April 2018. All students who have applied for revaluation of the results can visit the University of Madras websites to check the result. The results were declaed for all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses. Apparently, the results were declared on August 24th. The results can be checked at egovernance.unom.ac.in, results.unomac.in, and ideunom.ac.in.

The results of the university’s exams conducted in the month of April were declared on June 27th. After the results were declared, the university opened the website for students to apply for revaluation. Students who had doubts about the marks they have obtained could have applied for revaluation and/or retotalling.

Here is how to check UNOM 2018 revaluation results:

Log in to the University’s of Madras’ official website. Click on the link for UG/PG/Professional courses revaluation results 2018. Enter the registration number in the new page and click on ‘Get Marks’. The revaluation result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools, and more than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university, which has six campuses in Chennai.