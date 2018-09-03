The application process of 2018 TSPRI Panchayat Secretary vacancies for the state of Telangana has begun starting today, September 3rd. The notification for these positions was released on August 31st and the recruitment drive is being conducted for 9,355 vacancies.

All candidates interested in applying for the TSPRI Panchayat Secretary positions can apply at tsprrecruitment.in or tspri.cgg.gov.in. The last date to apply for these positions is September 12th, although the application fee needs to be paid on or before September 11th.

Candidates must be above 18 years of age and below 39 years old to be eligible to apply. However, there is a relaxation in maximum age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The minimum qualification is a graduate degree from any stream, and basic computer knowledge is essential.

How to apply for TSPRI Panchayat Secretary position

Log on to the official TSPRI website. Click on ‘Click here to apply online’. Candidates can register themselves to the TSPRI Recruitment website by clicking the ‘Register’ button. Candidates must possess a valid Email ID and a mobile number to register. Once registered, candidate can log in via the credentials generated and fulfill the remaining application process including the payment of the application fee.

The TSPRI 2018 recruitment exam will consist of two papers: Paper-I will be for general studies, mental ability and history of Telangana; Paper-II will for Telangana Panchayat Raj and other state and central government schemes. The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of results of the exam. Candidates can access more information on the exam by going through the notification.