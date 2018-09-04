Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences will start the application process for Diploma in Animal Husbandry today, September 4th, at 10 a.m. Interested candidates can apply for the course at the university’s official website, rajuvas.org. Eighty-five percent of the seats are reserved for candidates of Rajasthan domicile. The last date to apply for the course is September 24th.

The admissions will be done purely on merit basis. Candidates must have finished their 12th exam or equivalent with physics, chemistry and biology as optional subjects or from an agricultural stream with biology as one of the optional subjects. Candidates must be at least 17 years old and not more than 28 years old for general category boys. There is a relaxation of 5 years for boys from SC, ST, OBC and SBC, and girls of general category, and 10 years for girls of SC, ST, OBC and SBC categories.

Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is conducting the admission drive for admissions to 76 institutes. Among these 76 institutes, 7 are veterinary university organisers, 4 state-run institutes, and 65 private institutes providing the diploma in Animal Husbandry course.

Candidates can access more information on the course and other admission-related information from the official website of the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, rajuvas.org.