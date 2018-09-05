Motorola India has officially announced the launch date for the Moto G6 Plus. The premium of the trio of smartphones in the G6 series, the G6 Plus is scheduled to be unveiled on September 10th and is expected to be priced higher than its siblings the Moto G6 and G6 Play. The Lenovo-owned brand also teased several key features on Twitter.

The company shared a tweet earlier today, which highlighted several key features of the Moto G6 Plus. Notable ones include the existence of a smart dual camera, low-light photography capabilities, landmark recognition, a selective black and white feature, and a spot colour feature.

However, it not just the camera that packs a punch. The Moto G6 Plus comes equipped with a whopping 6GB of RAM, supported by a Snapdragon Chipset. Additionally, it also gets a face unlock feature, Google Lens, and Motorola’s turbopower charging, as per the teaser tweet.

In terms of display, the Moto G6 Plus will come with an 18:9 Max vision display, which sounds exactly like the one offered on the Moto G6 Play. To further put things in perspective, the 4GB/64GB variant of the Moto G6, the standard variant from the G family, currently retails at Rs. 15,999. Considering the additional features that the Plus model offers, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to expect the Moto G6 Plus priced at a premium.