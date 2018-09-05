The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is considering whether it should introduce two sets of question papers for all future examinations. The measure is being considered after the tubewell operator examination paper was leaked on social media on September 1st. The exam was supposed to be conducted on September 2nd, but had to be cancelled due to the leak.

The Indian Express reports that UPSSSC Chairman CB Paliwal told PTI, “We are planning to have at least two sets of question papers so that in case of leakage of a particular set, another can be given to the examinees.” The chairman reportedly said that a proposal for the same has been sent to the state government. The Chairman claimed that, “This will help in weeding out chances of possible leakage of question papers in the future.”

As reported earlier, after the UPSSSC borewell question papers were leaked on social media, UP police registered an FIR against unidentified people initially. Later, the police arrested 11 people including the alleged mastermind, a teacher, in connection with the UP tubewell operator paper leak. According to the police, the mastermind would charge anywhere from 6 lakh to 7 lakh from candidates, as per a report by the Indian Express.

The UPSSSC tubewell operator exam, which was scheduled for September 2nd, was supposed to be conducted in 396 examination centres, and around 2.5 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the examination. The UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment process to appoint 3,210 tubewell operators across the state.