The SBI Junior Associate (JA) Clerk Main exam results 2018 have not yet been released. The SBI JA exam in clerical cadre was conducted on August 5th, and admit cards for the exam were scheduled to be released on July 23rd, but were delayed.

Now, several websites are reporting that the 2018 SBI JA Clerk Main exam results are to be expected soon. However, it should be noted that there has been no official confirmation from the state-run bank about the clerical exam results and SBI has not updated its Careers page with an official link for the results either.

SBI had, in January this year, issued the notification for recruitment to Junior Associate in clerical cadre and intimated about the 8,301 posts for the same. The recruitment process consisted of a Prelim exam and a Main exam in online mode, the dates of which were revised as per an update notification. However, the result date for the SBI Clerk Main exam were not notified in the official document.