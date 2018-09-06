Vivo has launched the Vivo V11 Pro in India and revealed pricing of the V11 handset, but it is only the Vivo V11 Pro for India, as opposed to two variants launched in Thailand. At the launch event in Mumbai, Vivo launched just one smartphone, their much anticipated V11 Pro, successor to the Vivo V9.

The Vivo V11 Pro features a tiny display notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor, both of which hogged all limelight at the India launch event. However, Vivo is calling their notched screen the ‘Halo’ full view display, referring to the notch’s half-circular shape.

Speaking at the event, Paigham Danish, product manager at Vivo, explained that the Vivo V11 Pro is an upgrade to the V9 in all spheres. The new device gets a powerful chipset, better camera features, and a larger display than its predecessor. In fact, the Vivo V11 Pro’s 6.4-inch display is the biggest ever offered on company’s V-series phones.

Notable upgrades include 91.27% body-to-screen ratio, super AMOLED display, narrower bezels and infrared face unlock. Danish also said that the in-display touch sensor on the V11 is 50% more accurate and 10% faster than the one on the Nex. Moreover, there are three styles users can opt for when it comes to unlocking the phone.

Vivo has also equipped this handset with ‘Game mode 4.0’ to attract the heavy gaming audience. And, to top it off, there’s also a ‘dual engine fast charging’ feature along with nine-layer battery protection technology on board.

Vivo V11 Pro price and availability

The Vivo V11 Pro has been priced at Rs. 25,990 and will go on sale on September 12th. However, pre-orders have begun from today on the official Vivo site. The phone will be made available in two colour options: Dazzling Gold and Starry Night Black. Also, there’s a 2000-rupee cash back offer by HDFC Bank.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

Vivo V11 is a dual SIM phone that boasts of big 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked up to 2.2GHz, which is paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

The Vivo V11 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor, similar to the camera setups on the Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex S. Additionally, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI-based features. The handset is equipped with 128GB of in-built storage, expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. It comes equipped with a 3,400mAh battery unit with quick charge capabilities.