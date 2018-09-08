Prices for the Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS variant are out, and this in line with the motorcycle manufacturer’s plans of equipping its fleet with the safety feature. It was only recently that RE launched the Classic Signals 350, which was its first offering in our country to feature ABS. Now, Autocar India reports that the standard variant of the Himalayan ABS has been priced at Rs 1,78,833, while the Himalayan Sleet ABS carries a premium of Rs 1,836 and will retail for Rs 1,80,669 (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai).

A premium of Rs 11,000 is what buyers will have to shell out while purchasing the new ABS-equipped Himalayan. It must be recalled that launch of the Himalayan ABS was expected soon after the Classic Signals 350. Both motorcycles are equipped with a dual-channel ABS unit, which is likely to be a non-switchable one (similar to the export model).

However, it is the on-road price for RE’s adventure touring motorcycle that will see a significant jump owing to new IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) directive. It is now mandatory for all new two-wheelers to be sold with a five-year third party insurance policy. The one-year comprehensive insurance and the mandatory five-year third party insurance policy for the Himalayan will cost the customer almost Rs 17,400.

Apart from the addition of ABS, no mechanical or cosmetic updates have been made on the motorcycle. However, Royal Enfield has announced that it will be equipping its entire range with dual-channel ABS by end of the year.