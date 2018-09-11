Telangana State Public Service Commission released the hall tickets for the 2018 Village Revenue Officer (VRO) examination today, September 10th. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the examination can download the hall ticket from the TSPSC website, tspsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 16th.

The notification for the VRO recruitment was released by the Commission in June 2018 and the application for the same went on from June 8th to July 2nd. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies of Village Revenue Officers. The candidates need to be between the ages of 18 and 44 and should have cleared the 12th class exam.

Here is how to download the TSPSC 2018 VRO hall ticket

Visit the TSPSC’s official website. Click on “VRO Hall Ticket Download” button on the home page. Enter the TSPSC ID and date of birth and click on ‘Go’. The Hall Ticket will be displayed, which can be printed out.

The written examination will be offline and objective and will be held in 10 centres throughout the state, the details of which can be found in the official notification. The exam will consist of one paper of 150 marks with 150 questions. The paper will test candidates on general knowledge and secretarial abilities. The final selection will be based on the merit list of the examination. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be called for document verification.