The application process for the The All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh direct recruitment for multiple Group A and Group B positions finally started on the official website. The notification for the recruitment was issued on August 16th and the application process was set to start from August 27th, but was delayed due to unknown reasons. The last date for application previously was September 14th, but now it is October 1st.

The vacancies are for the positions of Nurse Officers, Radiographer Technician, Officer Assistant, Secretary, and Programmers, among others. The details of the positions, the breakdown of the various categories, qualifications for the positions, and expected remuneration, as well as other details, can be accessed in the official notification.

How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh 2018 Direct Recruitment