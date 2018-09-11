AIIMS Rishikesh Direct Recruitment 2018: Application process begins finally at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in
AIIMS Rishikesh was supposed to start the process on August 27th but was delayed for unknown reasons. The last date to apply has been set now for October 1st.
The application process for the The All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh direct recruitment for multiple Group A and Group B positions finally started on the official website. The notification for the recruitment was issued on August 16th and the application process was set to start from August 27th, but was delayed due to unknown reasons. The last date for application previously was September 14th, but now it is October 1st.
The vacancies are for the positions of Nurse Officers, Radiographer Technician, Officer Assistant, Secretary, and Programmers, among others. The details of the positions, the breakdown of the various categories, qualifications for the positions, and expected remuneration, as well as other details, can be accessed in the official notification.
How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh 2018 Direct Recruitment
- Log on to the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh.
- Click on the ‘Jobs’ tab.
- Click on the the registration link against the Group A and B direct recruitment notification released on August 16th.
- Fill in the necessary details and click on ‘Submit’ to submit the registration form.
- A username and password will be generated, which will be sent to your email address and registered phone number.
- Click on the the login link against the Group A and Group B direct recruitment notification released on August 16th.
- Complete the Application form and pay the application fee if required (Rs. 3,000 for general candidates and OBC candidates, and nil for others).
- After submission of the application form, take a printout for future reference.