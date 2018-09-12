All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit card for the MAT or Management Admission Test’s computer-based test today, September 12th, at 2 pm. The AIMS will be conducting the MAT CBT test on September 15th along with the phase 2 of paper-based test. All candidates who have registered to appear for the CBT can download their admit card from the AIMS website, mat.aima.in.

Candidates have the option to appear in the paper-based test (PBT) or computer-based test (CBT) for AIMS MAT. The PBT is being conducted in two phases. The first phase was conducted September 2nd and the second phase will be conducted on September 15th. The CBT will be conducted on September 15th in multiple slots depending on the candidate’s choice during the time of registration.

AIMS MAT exam has a total of 200 objective-type question for 150 marks testing candidates’ proficiency in Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, and Indian and Global Environment. Multiple management institution does its admission via AIMS MAT, the details of which can be accessed in this link. AIMS MAT results are expected to declared on September 21st.

Here is how to download AIMS MAT CBT Admit Card