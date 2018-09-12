Xiaomi has teased about their newest addition to the Mi 8 series in China, and it is believed Xiaomi will launch the Mi 8 Youth at its next launch event.

The smartphone manufacturer posted a picture on microblogging platform Weibo hinting at a new handset. The upcoming phone is expected to be launched on September 19th in Chengdu, China. The poster displays the number ‘8’ in large font across the horizon of a city, which could possibly be a digital rendition of Chengdu. No additional details were revealed by the poster.

However, that the phone will be called the Mi 8 Youth is largely speculation. The rumour mills have been churning out reports of the smartphone for a few weeks.

Based on previously leaked details spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth is to feature a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display along with a display notch. Moreover, it could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage.

Apart from that, there are rumours that the Mi 8 Youth will target young smartphone users who extensively snap selfies and listen to music. This is probably the reason that it expected to feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is also claimed to come with a 3,350mAh battery that could be powered by Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.

All the speculated features on the Mi 8 Youth will definitely outdo its sibling, the Mi 8 SE. It will be interesting to see what’s really in store for Mi fans next week.