Huami launches Amazfit Pace smartwatch, Amazfit Cor fitness band in India, exclusively on Amazon.in

Huami, a company that focuses on wearable smart technology, ventured independently in India with two new smart devices, the Amazfit Pace smartwatch and Amazfit Cor fitness band. Under its own brand, Amazfit, Huami will sell these devices independently in India.

These smart wearable devices have been priced at Rs. 9,999 (for the Amazfit Pace) and Rs. 3,999 (for the Amazfit Cor), and are Amazon exclusives. On its website, Huami states that it is the exclusive provider of wearable products for Xiaomi and the maker of the Mi Band.

Amazfit Pace smartwatch specifications

The Amazfit Pace features a 1.23-inch IPS LCD colour touch display and comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with an anti-fingerprint coating and an anti-perspirant silicone strap. However, the notable smart features include its ‘Always On Display’ mode, and standard tracking of exercise routes and routines. It comes with an optical heart-rate sensor, which checks heartbeat under various modes.

Among other things, the Amazfit Pace can track activities such as running, walking, cycling, elliptical workouts, and climbing. Huami claims that the Pac smartwatch can provide up to 36 hours’ of battery backup while the GPS tracking and heart-rate monitor are kept running, as well as a battery life of up to 11 days. There’s the option of Bluetooth connectivity on the device, and it has 2.4GB of internal storage. It also comes with a 3-axis accelerometer for activity, sports and sleep tracking.

Amazfit Cor fitness band specifications

The Amazfit Cor fitness band comes with a 1.23-inch IPS LCD colour touch display and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Like most fitness bands, it has a rectangular screen. The Amazfit Cor features exercise tracking backed by heart rate zones, as well as an optical heart-rate sensor.

Besides being able to check the time on the band, fitness enthusiasts will also be able to access weekly weather forecasts. The fitness band even has alarms, a timer and a stopwatch. Huami claims that Amazfit Cor is able to provide battery backup of up to 12 days on a single charge. This band comes with 5 ATM waterproof rating (providing up to 50m water resistance), allowing users to operate this fitness band while swimming or in the shower.