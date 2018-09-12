ICAR to conduct AIEEA 2018 exam for Kerala candidates on September 16th
After the direction from Kerala High Court, the ICAR has decided to conduct the exam for the flood-affected Kerala on September 16th.
Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) will conduct the AIEEA 2018 exam for candidates from the state of Kerala on September 16th. In a notification issued today, ICAR stated that the exam will be conducted for all the candidates from the state of Kerala even if they had appeared for the exam on the scheduled date of August 18th and 19th. The admit card for the exam has been issued today at 5 pm, which the candidates can download after logging in in the official website, icarexam.net.
The ICAR notification stated that the after the directions of the High Court of Kerala to cancel the ICAR AIEEA 2018 exam in Kerala, ICAR has decided to conduct the exam again on September 18th. The exam would be conducted in the same centres, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, and will be an offline OMR-based test.
All the candidates from Kerala who had registered for the ICAR exam are eligible to appear. The candidates who had appeared for the August 18th and 19th exam are also instructed to appear again for the exam.
How to download the ICAR AIEEA 2018 admit card:
- Log in to the ICAR AIEEA website.
- Click on ‘Candidate Login’ and enter the relevant details.
- The admit card for the Kerala ICAR AIEEA exam will be displayed which should be printed out.
The notification did not have any information on when the results are expected and how the counselling for these candidates will be done. The registration process for the counselling is underway and tomorrow is the last date to register. The first allotment result for AIEEA 2018 is expected to be released on September 15th and candidates have to inform at the institution on or before September 20th.