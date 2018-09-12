Exams

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Application period extended; last date now September 30th

The Commission had set the last date to September 17th but now has extended the last date due to teething issues in the new website.

by 
HT photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been accepting applications for the recruitment of 54,953 positions for GD Constable since August 17th. The Commission released a notification on Wednesday stating that it is extending the period of application process. Initially, the last date was set for September 17th by the Commission, but now the interested candidates can apply till September 30th. Candidates can apply for the GD Constable position on the Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

The original notification from the Commission had stated that the application process was supposed to begin on July 21st, but due to technical glitches with the new SSC website, the application date was postponed to July 24th. The glitches could not be resolved and on July 28th, the Commission released a notification stating that the application process would be re-initiated on August 17th.

The GD constable positions are for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country. The minimum qualifications for candidates who want to apply for the positions is a matriculation exam. The candidates must be 18 years old and the maximum age limit is 23 years. There are relaxations in maximum age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Here is how to apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 exam:

  1. Candidates need to register at the new SSC website first. The one-time registration will need a mobile number for OTP, email ID for verification, photo ID, information on 10th class examination, and a scanned copy of passport size photograph, among others.
  2. After registration, click on ‘Apply’ on the SSC home page..
  3. Click on ‘Constable-GD’ tab.
  4. Click on ‘Apply’ against Constable GD examination.
  5. Follow the process and click on submit after carefully filling in the application.
  6. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

