Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro spotted on AliExpress in China; Redmi Note 6 Pro price, specs revealed
There’s yet another leak surrounding the Redmi Note 6 Pro, this time coming from a Chinese listing on AliExpress. Xiaomi is likely to make an announcement soon.
Xiaomi’s upgraded ‘Note’ device that is yet to receive any official confirmation has been surprisingly spotted on an online retail website in China. A seller with AliExpress has apparently put up an advertisement for the sale of a smartphone dubbed the “Global Redmi Note 6 Pro”. The new development comes on the heels of a recent leak reported by NDTV Gadgets that offered rendered images of the retail box and a closer look at the Redmi Note 6 Pro.
This so-called leak is different from others in the sense that the phone was spotted here in all its glory, as opposed just a few leaked details. The online listing highlights the Redmi Note 6 Pro’s metal build and display notch. Similarly, key specifications have been featured, too. If these details are anything to go by, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro and will be made available in four colour options; namely, Black, Blue, Rose Gold, and Red.
Redmi Note 6 Pro leaked price and specification details
The Global Redmi Note 6 Pro variant on AliExpress is priced between $193.99 and $218.99, which is roughly between Rs. 14,100 and Rs. 15,900, on conversion. However, the listing seems to have been taken down and currently the website states that the Redmi Note 6 Pro is no longer available.
The online listing of the Global Redmi Note 6 Pro showed that the dual-SIM (Nano) runs MIUI 9 on top of Android and features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display. There was also a reference about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. However, it is worth noting here that a previous report claimed that the Redmi Note 6 Pro would come with a Snapdragon 636 SoC and have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
There’s also a mention about the dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there will be dual 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors as well. Additionally, the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery.
Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the launch of the device. That said, the fresh development does suggest the plausible features that the Redmi Note 6 Pro might sport.