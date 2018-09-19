Xiaomi’s upgraded ‘Note’ device that is yet to receive any official confirmation has been surprisingly spotted on an online retail website in China. A seller with AliExpress has apparently put up an advertisement for the sale of a smartphone dubbed the “Global Redmi Note 6 Pro”. The new development comes on the heels of a recent leak reported by NDTV Gadgets that offered rendered images of the retail box and a closer look at the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

This so-called leak is different from others in the sense that the phone was spotted here in all its glory, as opposed just a few leaked details. The online listing highlights the Redmi Note 6 Pro’s metal build and display notch. Similarly, key specifications have been featured, too. If these details are anything to go by, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro and will be made available in four colour options; namely, Black, Blue, Rose Gold, and Red.

Redmi Note 6 Pro leaked price and specification details

The Global Redmi Note 6 Pro variant on AliExpress is priced between $193.99 and $218.99, which is roughly between Rs. 14,100 and Rs. 15,900, on conversion. However, the listing seems to have been taken down and currently the website states that the Redmi Note 6 Pro is no longer available.

The online listing of the Global Redmi Note 6 Pro showed that the dual-SIM (Nano) runs MIUI 9 on top of Android and features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display. There was also a reference about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. However, it is worth noting here that a previous report claimed that the Redmi Note 6 Pro would come with a Snapdragon 636 SoC and have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

There’s also a mention about the dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there will be dual 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors as well. Additionally, the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the launch of the device. That said, the fresh development does suggest the plausible features that the Redmi Note 6 Pro might sport.