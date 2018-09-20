Samsung Electronics today announced the latest addition to its Galaxy A series family, the Samsung Galaxy A7, for the South Korean market. This is the first smartphone from the company to feature a triple rear camera setup.

Moreover, the Galaxy A7 gets a large super-AMOLED infinity display and Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology. Other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung says that the Galaxy A7 has been designed to make life more convenient and to that effect the device comes with Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. The smartphone will be offered in four colours: blue, black, gold, and pink.

Though the Samsung Galaxy A7 price has not been revealed, the device will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and expand to additional markets in the near future, the company says.

Recently, Samsung teased a new Galaxy event scheduled for October 11th, and the Galaxy A7 could well be the device that will be launched.

Samsung Galaxy A7 specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A7 sports a large 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of in-built storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card by up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the highlight of this device, the Galaxy A7 gets a triple camera setup at the back! This setup consists of a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A7 will come with a powerful single 24-megapixel selfie fixed-focus camera, LED flash, Selfie Focus, and Pro Lighting Mode. There is also a 3,300mAh battery under the hood.