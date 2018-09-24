The Samsung Galaxy A7 was unveiled only last week, and now it seems as though the triple-camera device is heading to India very soon. The new model will be launched on September 25th, according to a Flipkart landing page for the device hinting at a “full reveal”. And, seemingly in a confirmation, Samsung has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Galaxy A7 will be coming to India on September 25th.

Most of the specs and details about the Galaxy A7 were made known when the phone was revealed for Samsung’s home market recently. Notable features include a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and a triple camera setup at the rear.

Additionally, the Galaxy A7 also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by Dolby Atmos audio technology. It also features a 24-megapixel selfie camera that supports Selfie Focus and Pro Lighting Mode.

The latest about the Samsung Galaxy A7 comes from a Flipkart landing page for the handset, which reveals the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A7 alongside highlighting a few of its key features. The microsite shows the thin-bezel display of the upcoming smartphone as well as its enhanced camera capabilities. The page also suggests the presence of AR Emoji.

On the other hand, the official Twitter account of Samsung Mobile India has been actively updating fans about the new developments. Multiple tweets have already been posted that carry videos specifying the availability of Samsung’s Super Pixel technology, triple rear camera setup, Dolby Atmos audio, and Super AMOLED Infinity Display.

Bring your pictures to life with the new #GalaxyA7 that comes loaded with Live Focus. Coming to India on 25th September. #ThreesAStory

Know more: https://t.co/vWQ65NMTB8 pic.twitter.com/N3ltSEeiHk — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) September 24, 2018

The Samsung Galaxy A7 price in India and availability details are yet to be announced, however. The smartphone will reportedly come at a starting price of EUR 350, which is roughly Rs. 30,000 on conversion.

Samsung Galaxy A7 specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A7 smartphone operates on Android 8.0 Oreo and has Samsung Experience UX on top. In terms of screen real estate, it features a 6-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy A7 is understood to have an octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The triple rear camera setup includes a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with fixed focus.

In terms of storage, the phone has 64GB and 128GB of on-board storage options that both are expandable via microSD card by up to 512GB. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3,300mAh battery.