Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the first allotment result for AIEEA 2018 PG counselling today, September 26th. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the postgraduate counselling for the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 can check the result at the official website, icarexam.net. Candidates whose names feature in the list have to report to the allotted institute on or before October 1st during university hours.

ICAR had declared the AIEEA 2018 result on September 8th. The ICAR had conducted the exam initially in the month of June but the exam was cancelled and was conducted again on August 18th and 19th. ICAR held the registration process for PG counselling from September 21st to September 24th. The second allotment result for the PG admissions will be declared on October 4th.

Here is how to check the ICAR AIEEA PG Allotment result:

Log in to the ICAR AIEEA’s website. Click on ‘Applicant Login’ button on the home page. Enter the log in details and password and click on ‘Login’. The allotment letter, if issued, will be displayed, which needs be printed out for admission formalities.

ICAR conducts AIEEA exam for admissions to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) seats via this exam. Besides, agricultural universities reserve 15% of undergraduate seats and 25% of postgraduate seats for admissions through ICAR AIEEA exam.