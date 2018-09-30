Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Level 1 exam details for candidates scheduled after October 16th was supposed to release today, but the Board has postponed the release of the schedule to October 5th. This is at least the third time the release of the schedule has been postponed. Candidates can check the regional RRB websites on October 5th to get the details of the schedule.

RRB has been conducting the Group D Level 1 exam since September 17th in multiple sittings. The exam details and schedule for candidates who are scheduled to appear for the level 1 exam until October 16th was released on September 7th. Details of remaining candidates was first scheduled to be released on September 11th, which was then postponed for September 15th and then September 30th.

The admit cards for the RRB Level 1 Group D exams will be released four days prior to the actual exam date. The admit card, exam details, exam venue, travel pass for SC/ST candidates are all available in the RRB website which the candidates can access after logging in to their account.

Here is how to access the RRB Group D Level 1 Exam Details and Admit Card:

Click on this direct link for candidate log-in page. Enter the log-in credentials on the page and click on ‘Login’. The details can be accessed in the page which can be printed out if needed.

RRB Group D vacancies include the positions of Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, and porter, among others.