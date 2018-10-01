Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) releases three separate notices for the recruitment of 5,509 vacancies. Vacancies are for the positions of horsemen police (102 positions), firemen (1679 positions), and jail warder (3638 positions).

The website states that the application process will begin soon at the official website. All interested candidates can apply for all the above positions at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for latest updates on the recruitment process.

The 102 positions of horsemen notice can be accessed in this link. The candidate must be domiciled in the state of Uttar Pradesh and must be between the ages of 18 and 22 years. Relaxation in maximum age limit will be provided for candidates from reserved category. The candidate must have passed the 12th class from a recognised board.

The notice for the 1679 positions of fireman is available in this link. This position again requires the candidate to be domiciled from the state and should be between the age of 18 and 22, and should have cleared the class 12th.

The notice for the 3638 jail warder position can be accessed in this link. A total number of 3,012 positions are for men and 626 positions are for women. The eligibility criteria for men is similar to other positions but the maximum age limit for women is 25 for this position.

All interested candidates can go through the notice for information on reservation policy, relaxation for reserved candidates, and other eligibility criteria.