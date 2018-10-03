Telangana TSPRI Panchayat Secretary 2018 written exam hall ticket has been released on Tuesday, October 2nd. All candidates who have applied to appear in the TSPRI 2018 written exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tspri.cgg.gov.in.

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary 2018 notification was released on August 31st and the recruitment drive is being conducted for 9,355 vacancies. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 10th, 2018 in two sessions. The Paper-I exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon and Paper II from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Paper-I will test candidates on general studies, mental ability and history of Telangana, whereas Paper-II will test for Telangana Panchayat Raj and other state and central government schemes. The final selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the merit list of the written exam.

Here is how to download the TSPRI Panchyat Secretary Hall Ticket