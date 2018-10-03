The UPTET application process is ongoing and the last date for those interested in applying to be teachers in the state of Uttar Pradesh must apply online by 6 p.m. tomorrow, October 4th. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board released the UPTET exam notification on September 18th and threw open online applications.

Those who are interested in appearing for the UPTET 2018 exam can register and apply at the UP education board’s official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The last date to pay the fee for the UPTET 2018 exam is a day later, October 5th.

Candidates will be able to print out their processed application forms until 6 p.m. on October 6th. It is compulsory for candidates to take a printout of their forms after paying the application fee, and they must keep the printouts of their UPTET application for future reference.

The UPTET exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4th and the exam results will be declared on November 20th. The UPTET exam time table can be found at this direct link.