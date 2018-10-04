It was only last week that the South Korean company unveiled their LG V40 ThinQ in their home country. And now it has gone official at LG’s launch event in New York City. The V40 ThinQ is the successor to last year’s LG V30 and also the company’s first phone to sport a total of five cameras. Without a doubt the three cameras at the back and two at the front hog all the limelight here.

Ans, as is the case with most premium smartphones from LG, the V40 ThinQ comes with IP68 water and dust resistant certification and Military-grade build MIL-STD-810 certification. Moreover, the smartphone focuses a lot on audio technology, with an improved Boombox speaker, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC audio, and DTS:X 3D surround sound.

Cashing in on the five-camera setup on board, LG is marketing the phone for its superior camera capabilities. There’s, in fact, a ‘Triple Preview’ feature that lets users take three simultaneous shots from the three rear cameras, courtesy the standard, telephoto zoom, and super wide-angle lenses on board.

More ways to capture every story. The 5-camera #LGV40ThinQ is here. Learn more: https://t.co/neF8QhJ0v4 pic.twitter.com/r1LUDpBoUp — LG USA Mobile (@LGUSAMobile) October 3, 2018

Now coming to pricing, the LG V40 ThinQ price will start at $899.99 in the US, which is roughly Rs. 66,400 on conversion; exact pricing will vary depending on the mobile carrier.

The phone is being offered in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colour options. It will go on sale in the US starting October 18th. However, there’s no word on an India launch yet.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the flagship octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 in-built storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card by up to 2TB.

In the camera department, the LG V40 ThinQ sports a unique triple camera setup: a primary 12-megapixel standard sensor, a second 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a third 12-megapixel sensor which sports a telephoto lens. On the front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle secondary sensor.

The rear camera setup also comes with Dual Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), HDR, and an updated AI Cam mode. There is a 3,300mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging.