Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board extended the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) registration/application last day to October 7th. According to the original schedule, October 4th was the last day to register but the website experienced a lot of downtime on its last day and thus the board extended the application period.

The last date to register for the UPTET 2018 now is October 7th, 2018 until 6:00 pm and the last date to pay the application fees is October 5th. It is compulsory for all the candidates to print out the application, which be done before October 9th 6 pm.

The UPTET exam would be conducted on November 4th and the result will be declared on November 20th.

Here is how to apply for UPTET 2018 Exam:

Log in to the UP Basic Education Board’s official website. Click on the UPTET 2018 link on the home page. Click on the link to apply for the UPTET 2018 on Step 2. Fill the form and follow the instructions. Upload the picture and verify and details and submit the form. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number which needs to be verified to complete the step. A HDFC Payment Gateway link for payment will be generated through which the application fee needs to be paid. After the payment, visit the UPTET 2018 website and click on the link for printout of application (Step 5). Enter the details and print out the application form.

The candidates can get the details on the UPTET’s eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus and other general guidelines can be accessed on this page. Candidates applying for UPTET 2018 can get more details on the application process and important instructions in this link.