The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) released 328 vacancies for multiple positions. Interested candidates can check the details of the vacancies and apply at the official website, wbpdclonline.com. The last day to apply for the WBPDCL 2018 vacancies is November 16th, 2018.

The bulk of 328 vacancies are for the position of Operator/Technician under which 140 positions are for Fitters and 60 positions are for Electricians. Apart from the Operator/Technician positions, vacancies include Supervisor Technician, Chemist, Office Executive, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (Security) among others.

Candidates need to first register at the WBPDCL site before applying for the above positions. Candidates from the unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs. 300. The notification for the WBPDCL vacancies can be accessed in this link. The notification has detailed description of the vacancies, eligibility, qualification, reservation criteria, and application process.

Here is how to apply for the WBPDCL 2018 vacancies: