Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2019 registration for admissions to various undergraduate design courses began on Tuesday, October 9th. The last date to apply for the UCEED 2019 is November 9th without the late fees and November 16th with the late fees.

The UCEED 2019 entrance exam will be conducted on January 19th, 2019. Candidates who are interested in applying for the UCEED exam can register at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED entrance exam is conducted for admissions to Bachelor in Design courses offered at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The 2019 UCEED examination process will be conducted by the IIT Bombay. UCEED exam is a test centre-based computer examination and will be held in 24 cities in India and in Dubai.

Eligibility:

Candidates from the unreserved category must be born on or after October 1st, 1994 and October 1st, 1989 for candidates from reserved category. Candidates must have also cleared the class XII exam from any stream. A candidate can attempt UCEED twice and that too in consecutive years.

Exam Pattern:

The UCEED is a computer-based exam and will have one question paper for 3-hour duration and will be in the English language for 300 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections. The first section will be numerical-based questions and the answers will be entered through a virtual keyboard. Section B and C will have multiple choice questions where section B may have more than one correct answer.

Here is how to register for UCEED 2018 exam:

Visit the official UCEED registration page. Click on Register button on the home page. Follow the registration process by first filling in your email ID or logging in via a Google account. After the registration process click on the login button on the home page and process the remaining application form and submit it.

Apart from the three institutions mentioned above that will do the admissions via UCEED, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, will allot some seats in their B.Des programme for admission through UCEED for the coming academic year 2019-2020 but UCEED website clarifies that the institute will have no role in conducting the UCEED exam.

The admit card for the exam will be released on January 1st, 2019 and the result is expected to be declared on March 1st, 2019. The candidates interested in applying for the UCEED 2019 can access more information on the exam pattern, syllabus, application process and other details in the official brochure.