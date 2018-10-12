Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) issued the exam schedule for the Group D recruitment against advertisement No 4/2018, CAT No. 01 for various departments on October 11th. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions on November 10th, 11th, 17th, and 18th, 2018. The exam will be written exam and OMR Sheet based.

The admit card for the candidates scheduled for examination on November 10th and 11th will be released on October 29th. The candidates who are scheduled for November 17th and 18th examination can download their admit cards from November 7th.

The morning session of the exam is scheduled for 10:30 am to 12 noon but the candidates are supposed to report to the exam centre before 9:30 am. The afternoon session of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm and candidates must report before 2 pm.

The examination for the Group D HSSC recruitment will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions and divided into two portions. The first portion will be give 75% weightage and will consist of General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi, or Concerned or Relevant Subject as application. The second portion which has 25% weightage will test candidates on History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture of Haryana.

Depending upon the socio-economic background of the candidates and other criteria such as orphan/widow, work experience, candidates will be given extra marks in the exam. The details of the criteria of marks can be accessed in the official notification.