Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the preliminary exam for the 30th Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Exam (BJSCE) 2018 on November 25th, 2018. The Commission released a notice stating the the date is tentative and is subject to changes due to administrative reasons.

The 2018 Bihar Judicial Services exam will be conducted to fill 349 vacancies of which 123 positions are reserved for women. BPSC had released the notification for the BJSCE 2018 on August 24th and application process was conducted from September 8th.

The BJSCE 2018 examination will be done in two phases. The first phase, the preliminary, will involve two papers, one on general awareness for 100 marks and the second paper on law and will be of 150 marks. The papers will have questions from subjects ranging from General Knowledge, Elementary General Science, Law of Evidence and Procedure, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer of Properties and Trusts & Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, and Commercial Law.

The candidates who clear the first phase of preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the second phase or the Main Exam. The Main exam will have two five compulsory subjects and five optional subjects of which candidates have to choose any three.