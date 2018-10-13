Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the admit card for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2018 examination on October 12th. All candidates who have applied to participate in the exam are supposed to download the admit card from uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 28th.

The notification for the 831 vacancies for UPPSC PCS was released in July and the application process started on July 6th and the last day to fill the application was August 6th.

Initially, the exam was scheduled for August 19th but the exam was postponed as the Commission had received 6.5 lakh applications, which is almost 45% more than usual, and thus it had to re-draft the entire examination centre selection process.

Here is how to download the UPPSC PCS exam admit card:

Log in to the UPPSC website. Click on the link for admit card for the UPPSC PCS 2018. Enter the required details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

This year there are 831 vacancies under general recruitment and 1 vacancy under special recruitment for differently-abled persons. The general vacancy number includes a record number of Sub Divisional Magistrates (119) and around 100 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).