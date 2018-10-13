Following the launch of the Razer Phone 2, there’s news about another gaming phone that is expected to hit the market soon. Xiaomi’s Black Shark gaming smartphone has been officially teased and appears set for an international launch soon.

For the uninitiated, Black Shark is a Xiaomi-backed brand and the company launched the gaming smartphone, and its first, only for China earlier this year.

However, the latest teaser confirms Xiaomi’s intentions of a global launch of the Black Shark. Moreover, as Xiaomi is known to price is devices quite competitively, it could very well make the new gaming offering a very attractive one.

The new global Black Shark website displays the words ‘Sharks Approaching’ and ‘Unleashing Soon’. It does not provide any further details about the Black Shark’s global release or its successor, but according to the website, the phone will finally step outside of its home market.

The global Black Shark website also provides interested users with a space to key in their email addresses so that they can receive notifications about updates.

Coming to what we know about the upcoming gaming phone, the fact that the global version of the company’s website has gone live confirms that a recent leak of a successor to the Black Shark that was certified in China may hold some truth to it; an upgraded variant could be coming soon.

On the other hand, several key details of the phone were revealed by a report by NDTV Gadgets, citing the recent listing on a Chinese certification site. According to the report, the Black Shark 2 sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, the same as its predecessor.

It might also carry forward a similar hardware setup seen on original Black Shark: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. There could very well be dedicated liquid cooling technology to offer out-of-the-box thermal management for enhanced gaming.

To recall, the Black Shark price starts at CNY 2,999, which is roughly Rs. 31,100 on conversion, and goes up to CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 36,300). It even has decent cameras with a dual camera rear setup of 20-megapixels clubbed with a 12-megapixel lens, and a 20-megapixel snapper on the front.