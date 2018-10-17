Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer keys for the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) 2018 exam today, October 17th. The Commission had conducted the VRO exam on September 16th and the provisional answer keys were released on September 21st. All the candidates can download the final answer keys from the TSPSC website, tspsc.gov.in.

Since the final answer keys have been released, the result for the examination is expected soon. The notification for the TSPSC VRO recruitment was issued in June of 2018 to fill 700 vacancies of Village Revenue Officers. The application process ended in the month of July. TSPSC after taking into account all the objections raised after the release of provisional answer keys has deleted 20 answers from the final.

Here is how to download the 2018 TSPSC VRO answer keys:

The candidates who qualify in the VRO exam will be called for document verification in order of the merit list. The minimum qualifying marks for selection are for OCs 40%, BCs 35% SCs and STs 30%.