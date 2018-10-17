PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is one of the most popular online multiplayer game on desktop and Xbox. And this time, PUBG Mobile is making headlines for record downloads from the Play Store. A testimony to the game’s popularity, PUBG Mobile has crossed 100 million downloads in record time, Times Now reported, citing the official developers, Tencent Games.

For the uninitiated, PUBG is an online multiplayer battle royale video game in which hundreds of players from all over the world compete against each other in a last man standing format to win the well-documented ‘Chicken Dinner’.

And the new record that PUBG Mobile has set does not include downloads on iOS devices and downloads from the Google Play Store in China. PUBG Mobile has also been listed among the top ten free games on the Google Play Store as well as among the highest-grossing games.

Additionally, there’s a report about an update for PUBG Mobile (update 0.9.0) currently doing the rounds. This update entails a laundry list of changes including a night mode for the Erangel map, a new Spectator Mode, several Halloween-themed additions, a ‘movie’ picture style, improvements to weapons, vehicles, matchmaking and performance, and new in-app purchases that include customisable outfits and a redesigned Royale Pass missions page, NDTV Gadgets reported. According to the report, the tentative release date for the PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update is set for October 25th.

According to recent reports, PUBG Mobile has already earned $50 million in revenue while it now has over 20 million daily active users. The game received the Sanhok map last month in the version 0.8.0 update, which is the smallest map available on the platform.