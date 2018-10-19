The Indian Bank released the preliminary exam result for the 2018 Probationary Officer recruitment via boarding on October 19th. Candidates who have participated in the exam can check the result at the careers page of Indian Bank website, indianbank.in. A total number 417 candidates are supposed to be recruited via this exam process.

The online exam was conducted on October 6th for admissions to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course offered by Manipal University on behalf of the bank. After the completion of the course, the successful candidates will be recruited as probationary officers by the bank.

Here is how to check the Indian Bank PO 2018 result:

Visit the Indian Bank Career’s page. Click on ‘Detailed Advertisement for Recruitment of Probationary Officer through Boarding’ link. Click on the link for list of shortlisted candidates for Main exam. The PDF containing list of all the candidates who have cleared the exam will be displayed.

Successful candidates will appear for the Main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on November 4th. Candidates who clear the Main exam will undergo an interview round. The course will be for a 9-month duration offered at the Manipal Global Education Services, Banglore, campus. Then the candidates will undergo a 3-month internship before finally getting absorbed by the bank.