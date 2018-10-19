Telangana TSPRI released the preliminary answer keys for the examination for the recruitment of Panchayat Secretary on October 18th. All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam can download the preliminary answer keys from the official website, tsprrecruitment.in. The candidates can raise objections against the answer before October 20th 5 pm.

TSPRI Panchayat Secretary 2018 notification was released on August 31st and the recruitment drive is being conducted for 9,355 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on October 10th, 2018 in two sessions. The Paper-I exam was held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon and Paper II from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Here is how to download the TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Answer Keys:

Log in to the TSPRI’s official website. Click on the link to apply for the TSPRI’s Panchayt Secretary. Click on the link to download the Preliminary keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can log in with their respective credentials and submit the objections, if any, before October 20th.

The TSPRI will take into account the objections raised before releasing the final answer keys and results based on those answers. The final selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the merit list of the written exam.