The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the final mark sheet for the 2016 Junior Assistant examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The mark sheets would be available on the website until October 31st, 2018.

The notification for the Junior Assistant recruitment was released in February 2016 for a total of 5306 positions. The initial examination was held on May 15th, 2016 and the result was declared on June 14th, 2016. The successful candidates had to appear for a typing test in October 2016. The interviews were conducted in December 2016.

The final results were released on October 13th and today the Commission released the final marks. Out of the total 5306 vacancies, 3258 are for general category candidates and remaining were for reserved category.

Here is how to check the mark sheet for UPSSSC JA 2016: