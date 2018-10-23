While the appetite for bigger 200 and 250cc motorcycles in India continues to grow, the smaller capacity 150cc bikes still makes up the lion’s share of the market. Recently, a new motorcycle from Japanese manufacturer Yamaha was spotted on the Bengaluru-Chennai highway. It is believed to be the next upgrade for the popular FZ-S 150cc model.

The last real change on the FZ was in 2014 when fuel injection was introduced. So, an upgrade on the popular commuter bike has been due for some time now.

The spy images of the upcoming motorcycle were shared by a good Samaritan with popular motorcycle community platform Xbhp. This model has a sharper design; however, the rear-end looks very much like the current FZ model.

Credit: Xbhp

The notable design changes on the next generation Yamaha FZ150 are the LED headlight, sharp design lines on the fuel tank and a single seat instead of a split seat. The bike also has a new grab rail and the side-mounted exhaust gets a silver coloured heat shield. The tail lamp design, however, seems to have been carried forward from the current FZ-S.

The chunky alloy wheels, disc brakes at both front and rear tyres, and monoshock suspension at rear come as standard. The test model was equipped with a large floating rear mudguard, which was done away with on the current generation FZ in its 2018 iteration.

The current generation Yamaha FZ is available in two variants: FZ and FZ-S. The bike is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection which produces 13.2 PS and 12.8 Nm of torque. The rear disc option on the FZ was launched only a few months ago.