Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) released the answer keys for the Post-Graduate Teachers (PGT) 2018 and Paper-I for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) since the Paper-I is common for both TGT and PGT. All the candidates who have appeared for the PGT exam can download the answer keys at treirb.telangana.gov.in.

It should be noted that the PGT exam Paper II and Paper III examination was conducted from September 28th to October 8th and the PGT/TGT Paper I was conducted on October 6th. The TGT Paper II and Paper III examination is still ongoing and will conclude on October 24th.

The candidates can access the answer keys by click on this direct link. Links to the Paper I for PTG/TGT and Paper II and III for PGT is available in that link. The question booklet for all the papers can be downloaded at this link.

The TREIRB exam is being conducted to fill 1972 position of PGT teachers and 960 positions for TGT teachers. The detailed exam pattern and syllabus can be accessed the official notification for TGT and PGT.